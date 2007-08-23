MoanMyIP.com Lowers My Faith in Humanity One More Notch

Well, this is depressing. A new website that's sure to really change the media landscape has appeared; it's called MoanMyIP.com. Any guesses as to what it does? Yes, that's right, it has a "sexy" girl moan your IP address to you. Look guys, I know that a lot of you are really sex starved and the only thing you ever have physical contact with is your computer, but to pop a tent over a website that reads your goddamned IP address to you in a porny moan is just too much. I need a shower. [Moan My IP via The Raw Feed]