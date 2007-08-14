Less than two months ago, the Motorola-sponsored M-Lab opened its doors at Wannado City, a career park for kids in Florida. Once through the doors, kids are given a white coat and transformed into M-ventors to work on a complex technological problem. Designed by Gensler architects, the M-Lab has more than a touch of Kubrick's space oeuvre about its seven chambers. [The Coolhunter]
M-Lab Gives Kids a Taste of 2001: A Space Odyssey
