Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mitsubishi LVP-HC6000 1080p Projector, Cheap and Quiet

mit4_04_front.jpgMitsubishi jumped into the circa-$3000 1080p projector game today, rolling out its LVP-HC6000 that adds a couple of tricks to the Epson TW1000 and Panasonic PT-AE100U projectors against which it might compete. Although it has a face only a mother could love, the image it projects on the screen will be probably be a lot prettier than its countenance. Mitsubishi's bragging about some pretty impressive specs, too. This three-chip LCD projector can toss out a contrast ratio of 12,000:1 according to Mitsubishi, using its automatic iris mechanism that dynamically adjusts according to the brightness of the scene. Most intriguing is the quote of 19dB of noise sneaking out of its cleverly named "sirocco fan," and if the company's not fudging on that spec, that would be the quietest projector we've ever heard. Nice.

Mitsubishi is starting a limited run of these babies in Japan in October, and maybe if the reception is good this one might compete against that Panasonic and Epson $3000 1080p projector juggernaut. Available in an either black or white, expect this one to sell for just north of $3K if it ever makes it to these shores. [AV Watch (translation)]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles