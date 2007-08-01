Missing Sync V4 Released, Supports Windows Mobile 6

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

missingsync.jpgWindows Mobile owners who own Macs will be familiar with Missing Sync, the app that lets you sync your smartphone to OS X's Calendar and iCal (among other things). The latest version is available, and brings support for newer phones and phones running Windows Mobile 6. Other new features are a video plug-in for video importing and call log/SMS log importing to grab the call list/SMS list from your phone onto your computer. If you've got a WM phone and a Mac, you need to get this. [MarkSpace via MacWorld]

