MirageVision's 47-inch HDTVs Are Water, Sleet and Snow-Proof

Mirage is really wanting to lock down that elusive "watch TV outside in the snow" customer base by improving on their previous non-HD TVs with these 42- and 47-inch 1080p sets. These MirageVisions can take temperatures from -25 to 145 degrees F, as well as withstand rain, sleet, snow and high humidity. The waterproof cover makes it safe to actually hose it down, if you're some kinda TV-hosing weirdo. $3,349 and $3,949 gets you outdoor television in high def. [ElectronicHouse]