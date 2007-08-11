Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Million Rounds Per Minute: Ghastly Guns Putting the Hurt on You

We've seen some of these guns before, but the creatively named Metal Storm company keeps making videos about them that you won't want to miss. The sound of that million-rounds-per minute gun firing is something you won't soon forget. "Aaaaannnnk!" And it's done. Let's hope these monster weapons are only used by the good guys. [Danger Room]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

