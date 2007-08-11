We've seen some of these guns before, but the creatively named Metal Storm company keeps making videos about them that you won't want to miss. The sound of that million-rounds-per minute gun firing is something you won't soon forget. "Aaaaannnnk!" And it's done. Let's hope these monster weapons are only used by the good guys. [Danger Room]
Million Rounds Per Minute: Ghastly Guns Putting the Hurt on You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.