Might Nokia Drop the Lame Proprietary Charge/Data Cable?

Some have noticed that the Nokia 8600 "Luna" phone is the first (or one of the first) to have a single microUSB cable for charging and data, instead of a proprietary cable that almost all Nokia's have had. (The N95 and N76 have miniUSB cables for Data, but not power.) Sounds like a good idea...for phones in 2003. Today, it just seems necessary to include USB charging in handsets. [allboutsymbian]