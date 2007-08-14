Might Nokia Drop the Lame Proprietary Charge/Data Cable?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

news8600front.jpgSome have noticed that the Nokia 8600 "Luna" phone is the first (or one of the first) to have a single microUSB cable for charging and data, instead of a proprietary cable that almost all Nokia's have had. (The N95 and N76 have miniUSB cables for Data, but not power.) Sounds like a good idea...for phones in 2003. Today, it just seems necessary to include USB charging in handsets. [allboutsymbian]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

