MicroVee Sub-Woofer Packs 1200-Watt Punch into 9-Inch Cube

Velodyne has described its new subwoofer as "room-pounding bass in a room-friendly box." With its digital amplifier and triple-driver system, the MicroVee is suitable for both music and movies. Available from November, pricing and full specs are after the jump.Drivers: active 6.5" forward firing anodized aluminium cone (5" piston diameter) 2 x 6.5" side-firing passive radiators with aluminium cones â€¨(5" piston diameter) ERS class D amplifier: 1200 watts Dynamic power, 600 watts RMS Frequency response: 38-120 Hz +/-3 dB Digital Dynamic Driver Control: yes Phase: 0 or 180 degrees (selectable) Low-pass crossover: 50 Hz - 200 Hz (adjustable), 12 dB octave, 48 dB ultimate Auto on/off: yes Magnet structure: 1.8kg Voice coil: 2" dual layer Inputs: speaker-level, mini-jack and gold plated line-level Outputs: speaker-level (120 Hz high-pass crossover), mini-jack (through) Subwoofer direct (crossover bypass): yes Cabinet (hwd) includes grill: 22.9 x 22.9 x 24.4 cm Warranty: electronics - 3 years (parts/labour) / driver - 5 years (parts/labour) Shipping weight (approx.): 9.1Kg Finish: black or white

The MicroVee will cost Â£575 ($1,138) when it's released this Fall. [What HiFi]