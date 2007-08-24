Microsoft Starts Xbox 360 Racing Wheel Retrofit Program to Prevent Your House From Burning Down

Similar to the way that the power cables on the original Xbox had problems with possibly catching on fire, the Xbox 360 Racing Wheel can possibly cause your wheel to "overheat" and "release smoke." Thanks to a couple instances of this happening, Microsoft is instituting a program where you can get an AC adapter replacement for your wheel free of charge. You can still use your wheel now on battery power (wirelessly), but they recommend that you quit using it while plugged in—which means there's no force feedback—until you get the replacement adapter. [Xbox via Microsoft]