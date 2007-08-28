Microsoft Starts Hackers MSDN Blog. Wait, What?

Microsoft just launched a new blog on their MSDN network (their network for developers) for hackers. Microsoft, of course, hires "white hat" hackers to come and work for them by throwing money at "talent," and having them test Microsoft products for security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. (Something tells us they need to throw more money at this problem.) In any case, despite being called and aimed at hackers, who knows whether actual hackers will get any use out of this blog. [MSDN]