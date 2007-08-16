Microsoft Puts New RAM in Xbox, World Goes Crazy

The Internet is buzzing about Microsoft's announcement to replace NEC's 10MB of 90nm embedded DRAM with TSMC's 10MB of 90nm embedded DRAM in their Xbox 360 console. After all, there is a new company involved! And we've been expecting Microsoft to start implementing smaller chips in their Xbox which should lead to lower power consumption, cooler operation...etc. But this ain't it folks.

The update means essentially nothing, except probably that Microsoft found a better deal on this particular component from someone else. We don't mean to come off rude—there are just a number of outlets carrying this story, implying it will provide a direct benefit to the consumer but not explaining what that benefit will be. To sum it up: none. [press release]