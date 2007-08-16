Microsoft Puts New RAM in Xbox, World Goes Crazy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

classic%20celebration.jpgThe Internet is buzzing about Microsoft's announcement to replace NEC's 10MB of 90nm embedded DRAM with TSMC's 10MB of 90nm embedded DRAM in their Xbox 360 console. After all, there is a new company involved! And we've been expecting Microsoft to start implementing smaller chips in their Xbox which should lead to lower power consumption, cooler operation...etc. But this ain't it folks.

The update means essentially nothing, except probably that Microsoft found a better deal on this particular component from someone else. We don't mean to come off rude—there are just a number of outlets carrying this story, implying it will provide a direct benefit to the consumer but not explaining what that benefit will be. To sum it up: none. [press release]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

