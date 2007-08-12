Microsoft Fanboys Do Stupid Things Too...

There has been much ado in the last week about how incredibly stupid Apple fanboys are. Eat some humble pie MS lovers, how crazy is this? A Microsoft House!

In contrast, we had the plastic surgeon that operated on his big clunky thumbs so he could use the iPhone with improved accuracy. Then Heather got her knickers in a twist over at Jezebel—apparently, her boyfriend has as good as traded her in for an iPhone. She retorted with the blazing article, "The iPhone Is Cool And All But Can You Stick Your Dick In It?"