Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Michael Vick Dog Chew Toy: Payback's a Bitch

michael_vickstoy.jpgHere's a chew toy commemorating alleged dogfighting impresario and Pit Bull torturer Michael Vick, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback accused of various animal atrocities. Vick is in heap of trouble after he was caught allegedly running a kennel full of fighting pit bulls. When the fighting dogs didn't quite measure up, Vick and his cohorts are accused of drowning, strangling, hanging, shooting and electrocuting the losing pups.

The proceeds from sales of this $10.99 effigy will be donated to animal rights charities. Here's what the makers of the Vick's dog chew toy had to say:

Vick's Dog Chew Toy is made of state of the art "dog" material. The Vick's Toy Doll is so strong and flexible, it will challenge every breed. Especially The Pit Bull.

It's a doggone shame. [Vick's Dog Chew Toy]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles