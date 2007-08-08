Michael Vick Dog Chew Toy: Payback's a Bitch

Here's a chew toy commemorating alleged dogfighting impresario and Pit Bull torturer Michael Vick, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback accused of various animal atrocities. Vick is in heap of trouble after he was caught allegedly running a kennel full of fighting pit bulls. When the fighting dogs didn't quite measure up, Vick and his cohorts are accused of drowning, strangling, hanging, shooting and electrocuting the losing pups.

The proceeds from sales of this $10.99 effigy will be donated to animal rights charities. Here's what the makers of the Vick's dog chew toy had to say:

Vick's Dog Chew Toy is made of state of the art "dog" material. The Vick's Toy Doll is so strong and flexible, it will challenge every breed. Especially The Pit Bull.

It's a doggone shame. [Vick's Dog Chew Toy]