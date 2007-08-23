Michael Bay Backs Down On HD DVD Exclusivity Rants

Either someone from Paramount's threatened Michael Bay with something horrible, or someone from the HD DVD camp kidnapped his dog, because Bay's just gone back on his earlier stance at the recent decision to dump Blu-ray. Here's what his latest post on his forum says:

Last night at dinner I was having dinner with three blu-ray owners, they were pissed about no Transformers Blu-ray and I drank the kool aid hook line and sinker. So at 1:30 in the morning I posted - nothing good ever comes out of early am posts mind you - I over reacted. I heard where Paramount is coming from and the future of HD and players that will be close to the $200 mark which is the magic number. I like what I heard. As a director, I'm all about people seeing films in the best quality possible, and I saw and heard firsthand people upset about a corporate decision. So today I saw 300 on HD, it rocks! So I think I might be back on to do Transformers 2!

Did he really have a change of heart that fast? Maybe he really wasn't aware that Blu-ray and HD DVD are pretty much interchangeable in terms of quality to the normal person, and nobody really cares which one wins? Or maybe someone paid him a bunch of money to switch sides. Or perhaps it was that Paramount henchman theory, where they came to his house because he badmouthed their decision and... hold on, someone's at the door. [Shoot for the edit]