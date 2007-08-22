Michael Bay Angry at Paramount's Dumping of Blu-ray

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

michaelbay.pngParamount and Dreamworks Animation's decision to go exclusively HD DVD and even up the Blu-ray vs. HD DVD war has pissed off Transformers director Michael Bay. There's seriously urine all over the place. This is what he said in a post on his own forum:

I want people to see my movies in the best formats possible. For them to deny people who have Blu-ray sucks! They were progressive by having two formats.

And the kicker.

. No Transformers 2 for me!

Ouch. That's rough. But he does have a point. Why lock out people who have Blu-ray? Oh, right, money. Because HD DVD paid quite a lot for the two studios' exclusivity. [Shoot For the Edit]

