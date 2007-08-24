Mem|lite USB Lighter Stores Your Data/ Lights Up Your Spliff

Having trouble getting that nicotine monkey off your back? Until you do, might as well make that addiction useful by carrying around Mem|lite, a USB flash drive that doubles as a lighter, putting together two objects that have very little to do with each other. Well, not unless you want to store all the reasons why you are quitting on that 512MB (or up to 4GB) of flash memory storage. We like the way the product's website explains it best:

Memlight is like a relationship between a man and a woman. In many ways both don't go together very well. Still, this medley of fire, emotion and rational logic results in an exciting combination.

Run out of fire, refill the lighter. Run out of ideas, refill the drive with fresh data. Makes sense to me. The Mem|lite's USB drive is quite small, storing itself away on the bottom of the lighter like a little car parking in a garage. Plus, you can customize these things with your own corporate logo, if your company is one of those "two worlds collide" type of organizations, or maybe a bunch of doper hackers. The 512MB model sells for $40. [Mem|lite, via Everything USB]