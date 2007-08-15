Meizu mDock Speaker Dock Coming Soon For M6, M3 Music Cards

Meizu Me reports that Meizu will release a speaker dock slightly reminiscent of iPod speaker docks for their M6 player. The M6, if you recall, is a small nano-ish player that's actually quite good, despite taking much of its design influence straight from Apple. This dock will be 88 grams and measure 208x87x86mm. That's 0.2 pounds and 8.1x3.4x3.3 inches. That weight seems a bit off, but the mDock will have replaceable docks to fit the the M3 Music Card as well. [MeizuMe]