Matt Tovey's Homemade 2.8-TFLOP CPU Desk

Matt Tovey made this really slick table using 434 Itanium CPUs on the way to the trash can. Rather than waste some perfectly good hardware (list price as of last year for all those chips: over $800,000), he made a striking and unique desk for himself. Check out his detailed step-by-step, with plenty of photos, over at his blog. Nice work, Matt. I'll take two. [Matt's Projects via Neatorama]