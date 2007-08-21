Man Holds up Bookmakers with Girlfriend's Vibrator

A man who robbed a bookie shop in England using his girlfriend's vibrator has been jailed for five years. Nicki Jex, a 27-year-old chef, concealed the Rampant Rabbit in a plastic bag, brandished it at the cashier and then made off with over Â£600 ($1200) in cash.The crime was caught on CCTV, and Jex was easily identified by a faint buzzing sound an enigmatic smile on his face his hat, which he had discarded following the robbery, and which was found to contain traces of his DNA.

Sentencing him, the judge said: "It's right to record that you did not have a firearm but you pretended you had and intended that those you confronted believed that you did, and it must have been truly terrifying for them at the time." [BBC News and Guardian Unlimited]