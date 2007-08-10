Make Your Own Laser Flashlight

If you liked that backpack laser we showed you the other day, here's a much smaller laser that you can build yourself using an old DVD burner and a MiniMag flashlight. It's not going to be anything lethal, but it can actually cause a bit of damage, lighting a match or even popping a balloon with its ray gun-like beam. If you're slightly mechanically minded, you just might be able to put this one together. Be careful, though, you could put an eye out with this thing. [Instructables]