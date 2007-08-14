Magnum Chrome, DS Bling

The Magnum Chrome DS case is a mod for your Nintendo DS. Completely replacing the outer shell of your portable, the Magnum is actually covered in chrome, not some spray-on finish. This means your DS will be tougher and more resistant to those smudges that make us feel like pigs every time we just want to play some Mario Kart.

Installation is supposed to be reasonably easy, but since this mod only replaces the outer shell, you'll need to buy an inner shell for full transformation. And with each case approaching $40, you could quickly find yourself in new DS territory (just wash your hands before playing this time). [product via techiediva]