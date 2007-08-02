Magnetic Toaster Tongs Protect Fingers

Getting toast out of your toaster without lighting your fingers (or eyes, if you turn it upside down and shake it like we do) on fire is difficult. With these magnetic toaster tongs, you can reach in and grab your toast, then stick the tongs back on the side of your toaster when you're done. Sure, wooden tongs means they may actually light on fire too, but...uh...whatever! [Shop Catching Fireflies via Damn I Like that via Uber Review]