This strange sleeping bag can do two distinct things. First, it can provide a bunch of nice therapies to your body, such as a steam sauna, water jets and oxygen misting. Second, it can easily detect wealthy idiots, as it has a pricetag of $5,000. But it "detoxes liver, gall bladder, and blood clotting cellular debris!" Yeah, OK. Hot water is really going to do wonders for your aching gall bladder. Here's a tip: live a healthy lifestyle. It's cheaper and guaranteed to have a better effect on your body than this thing. [Born Rich]
Magical $5k Sleeping Bag Will Solve All of Your Problems
