Magellan's Triton GPS Features Touch Screen, National Geographic Maps

Unleash your inner explorer with the adventurous Triton handheld GPS from Magellan. There are six models in total, all sporting QVGA touch screens (2.2"or 2.7") that are waterproof up to one meter. Some feature expandable memory via an SD slot alongside a 2-megapixel digital camera and digital audio player. The top-of-the-line Triton 2000 has a 3-way electronic compass and a built in barometer. All the Triton models can be enhanced with National Geographic's own topographical maps, which have never been commercially available on a GPS unit. Accessed via software and transferred to the GPS unit via optional data cable, the National Geographic maps are an outdoorsman's dream. You can fly through virtual areas, plot routes through recreational sites and mark waypoints for your journey. When you get back from your trip, plug back in and upload your data to get a visual representation of your hike. The Triton 2000 is priced at $499, but you can strip away various features until you bottom out at the Triton 200, a $129 barebones device. Look for the Tritons next month. [Magellan Triton GPS via Electronista]