Although laptop coolers are all pretty mediocre when it comes down to cooling, this cooler design from Bostjan Majcen actually looks quite nice. The fan in the middle is hidden behind an Apple logo—which pleases the Apple fans—and the body itself has four USB ports and a tilted, lifted stand so you can see your screen better. If they made that fan in the middle powerful enough to actually do something other than blow slightly warm air gently on our crotch, we'd actually like one of these. [Yanko Design]
MacBook Pro Cooler Design Has USB Ports, Apple Fan
