Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

MacBook Pro Cooler Design Has USB Ports, Apple Fan

macbook_cooler.jpg Although laptop coolers are all pretty mediocre when it comes down to cooling, this cooler design from Bostjan Majcen actually looks quite nice. The fan in the middle is hidden behind an Apple logo—which pleases the Apple fans—and the body itself has four USB ports and a tilted, lifted stand so you can see your screen better. If they made that fan in the middle powerful enough to actually do something other than blow slightly warm air gently on our crotch, we'd actually like one of these. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles