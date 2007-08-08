The mini didn't go home empty handed overnight either, with all models running Core 2 Duo processors now, while the entry version is now $849 with a 1.83GHz Core 2 Duo, Combo Drive, 1GB RAM, and 80GB HDD. For $1,148 you get 2.0GHz, 8x DL Superdrive, 1GB RAM, and 120GB HDD. [Mac mini at Apple Store]
Mac mini quietly bumps up, AU price down
