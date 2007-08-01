Next Tuesday, August 7th, at 10am PDT, Apple's holding an event which will be focused on the Mac. It'll take place at Apple's Cupertino HQ in the Town Hall. Guess those iPod nano rumors were wrong. My best guess is that it's for new iMacs that Kasper at Appleinsider has been speculating on for awhile. But we'll all find out for sure next Tuesday when we liveblog it. for those curious, the Town Hall looks like this:
Mac Event at Apple HQ Next Tuesday
