Both a coffee table and a foosball table, this Offside Foosball table is just the thing for millionaire former dot com employees to re-live their happy days in the office. The $7600 table has a glass top, a mirrored foosball field and is hand-crafted by Howard Bushell in Worcestershire, England. Classy and tacky all at the same time. [Drinkstuff via Uncrate]
Luxury Offside Foosball Coffee Table Costs $7600
