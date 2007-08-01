Lumin LED Lamps Look Phallic, But They're Just Flashlights

LEDs are spreading all over the home, and now these Lumen LED Lights have found their way into every corner of your house, bringing a spot of color here and there and adding a little extra style on the way. These 8-inch phallic symbols are available in the colors you see above, and run on three C batteries that the company says will last a minimum of 1500 hours. These little stainless steel lights look a lot bigger in these pictures—just imagine them about the size and shape of an elongated C-battery flashlight, and you get the idea. Too bad the company's asking $71 for each one, because it looks like there's about three dollars' worth of materials involved. LEDs are already commonplace; too bad trinket purveyors (and their customers) haven't heard the news yet. [Home Temptations, via Technabob]