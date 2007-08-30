This awesome designer lamp is an award winner at the recent GiForm 2007 industrial design competition in Norway. And those Scandanavians know how to design. At night, it gives off a warm glow through the leaves while slowly turning out. In the morning, it slowly raises the intensity and opens to give a gradual wake up. Sounds like a good deal to me. Those pics seem to indicate they think it's for kids, though. To hell with the kids! Give me the damn lamp! Oh, sorry, soothing. Calm. Relax. Aaaah... MocoLoco][via
Lull, the flowering bedtime lamp
