If you missed out on last year's Dead Serious hoodie that made every Karate Kid fanboy lose their shit, LRG is getting ready to drop another movie-inspired sweatshirt. The Friday The 47th hoodie flaunts Jason Voorhees as its muse, complete with dual chainsaws across the chest and a pullover hockey mask that's sewn into the hood. The sweatshirt is expected to come out in mid-September for $110 dollars. You better believe we're getting our hands on one of these. [Hype Beast]
LRG's Friday The 47th Hoodie Combines Warmth With Homicidal Tendencies
