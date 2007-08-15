LRG's Friday The 47th Hoodie Combines Warmth With Homicidal Tendencies

If you missed out on last year's Dead Serious hoodie that made every Karate Kid fanboy lose their shit, LRG is getting ready to drop another movie-inspired sweatshirt. The Friday The 47th hoodie flaunts Jason Voorhees as its muse, complete with dual chainsaws across the chest and a pullover hockey mask that's sewn into the hood. The sweatshirt is expected to come out in mid-September for $110 dollars. You better believe we're getting our hands on one of these. [Hype Beast]