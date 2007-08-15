Recycling electronics is crucial, so why should recycling your old vibrators be any different? Love Honey has a new program where you send in your old, worn out, used one-too-many-times vibrator to them, and they'll send you a brand new rabbit vibrator for half price. Half price! That's a fantastic deal. Don't take our word for it, let this talking rabbit explain. Just don't confuse him with one of the other kind of rabbits. [Love Honey]
LoveHoney's Rabbit Vibrator Recycling Program Helps the Environment
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.