LoveHoney's Rabbit Vibrator Recycling Program Helps the Environment

Recycling electronics is crucial, so why should recycling your old vibrators be any different? Love Honey has a new program where you send in your old, worn out, used one-too-many-times vibrator to them, and they'll send you a brand new rabbit vibrator for half price. Half price! That's a fantastic deal. Don't take our word for it, let this talking rabbit explain. Just don't confuse him with one of the other kind of rabbits. [Love Honey]