Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Loopwing Wind Power Generator Set Generates Fun, Looks Like A Weapon

p12608wind.jpgThere is so much wind knocking around on our planet it would be a shame not to use any of it. Tamiya & Loopwing's wind power generator supplies enough energy to drive a small toy car, for some serious, environmentally friendly fun.

The kit supplied is flat packed, so you will have to get your DIY skills on. The pack of fun consists of two gears, a capacitor that will not take you back to 1985, a small steering module for your diminutive vehicle and a wind powered charging station. Exposing the assembled kit to 5miles/s winds for 5minutes will give you, a massive, 3.5hours of drive time. We are not sure if $30 could be spent any wiser.A word of warning: Make sure your partner is not present for this assembly process or you may start arguing about where part 3B goes; a fight shall develop and before you know it, your Essential X-Men comic, edition number one, shall be no more. (That hurt so bad—damn Ikea bed frame). [TOKYOMANGO] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles