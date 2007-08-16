Logitech Unveils Pure-Fi Dream and Anywhere iPod Docks

Though Logitech has had a few iPod docks in the past, it never seemed to be a major initiative. Now, the company is getting in the game for real with the debut of the all-new Pure-Fi Dream Bedroom Music System ($249.99), a clock/radio-based dock with some delightfully nerdy features (motion sensors!), and the revamped lithium-ion battery-powered mm50, now more respectably dubbed the Pure-Fi Anywhere Compact Speaker System ($149.99). The Dream merges the radio and iPod experiences with touches like one-button access to six playlists, 12 FM presets and six AM presets (like you'll ever need that many). It appears to be a pretty robust system, sound wise, too, with 3" woofers and "high-definition" tweeters. But let's face it, the real allure is the motion sensing: The system lights up when you approach it in the dark, and engage the snooze alarm when you wave your hand over it in the early morn.

The Pure-Fi Anywhere goes further than its mm50 predecessor with a souped-up remote. Like the Dream, it gives you one-touch shuffle and repeat buttons, so you don't have to dig several menus in to find those options on an iPod. (Really, it's one of the only things that still annoys me about the iPod interface.) Its built-in lithium-ion battery lasts for 10 hours, and has a light-up battery-life indicator. Which is great if you're already nearby a power socket anyway, but of not much use when you're at the beach or out on some camping trip.

LogitechÂ® Pure-Fi Dreamâ„¢ Bedroom Music System for iPodÂ® Innovative technology and design are perfect for the bedroom Shipping: November 2007 Price: $249.99 Product Description The Logitech Pure-Fi Dream Bedroom Music System redefines iPodÂ® music with high-quality sound and features designed specifically for the bedroom. Advanced acoustics, dual woofers and tweeters, and integrated controls provide full, rich-sounding music. Additionally, the added convenience of a clock, dual alarms and an AM/FM radio, as well as an auto-dimming display and motion-activated backlighted controls, optimize the overall experience. Key Features • One-button direct access to presets: six iPod playlists, six AM and 12 FM radio stations • Easy access for iPod shuffle and repeat functions from the speakers • Motion-activated, backlighted controls for easy access in the dark • Song title display shows track/song/artist information from iPod and radio stations with RDS support • Auto-adjusting LCD automatically dims at night • Dual alarm with battery backup • Motion snooze alarm responds to the wave of a hand • Digital AM/FM radio • Backlighted remote control with snooze buttons for easy music management day or night • Two-way acoustic design provides excellent audio performance • 3/4-inch high-definition, soft-dome tweeters and 3-inch high-power, long-throw woofers • StereoXLâ„¢ technology widens the sound stage • iPod automatically charges when docked in the speaker System Requirements Works with iPods with appropriate dock connector (included with purchase) Warranty Two-year limited warranty