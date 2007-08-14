Logitech Launches V470 Cordless Laser Mouse with Freakin' Bluetooth Already

Everybody's favorite Logitech gripe is, in so many words, "Screw the proprietary RF, where's my bleedin' Bluetooth mouse?" Today, in the wee hours of the morning, it seems that wish has been granted. The V470 Cordless Laser Mouse for laptops uses Bluetooth 1.2, and can run on Bluetooth-enabled computers without any proprietary RF dongle. Not only that, it's just $50, operates for up to 4 months on storebought batteries, and has an on-off switch so it doesn't try to mouse its way through your laptop bag when you're off duty. And did I mention it was a very 1970s shade of metallic blue?

LogitechÂ® V470 Cordless Laser Mouse for Notebooks with BluetoothÂ® Technology

Connects directly to Bluetooth-enabled laptops, without an external receiver.

Announcement Date: August 14, 2007 Shipping: Late August, 2007

Price: $49.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description The Logitech V470 Cordless Laser Mouse for Notebooks uses Bluetooth wireless technology to connect with notebook PCs and AppleÂ® PowerBookÂ® notebooks that have an integrated Bluetooth receiver, providing mobile professionals a one-piece, ultra-portable alternative to the touchpad.

Key Features • Bluetooth technology means there's no need to plug in a receiver to your notebook. Simply switch on your mouse and start working. Bluetooth 1.2 wireless technology features adaptive frequency hopping to reduce the chance of interference from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices, such as Wi-Fi notebooks or cordless telephones. • Laser tracking outperforms optical mice. Laser technology delivers smoother cursor control on virtually any surface (except mirrors or clear glass). • Side-to-Side Scrolling Plus Zoom for instantly zooming in and out; scrolling horizontally or vertically. • Battery life of up to 4 months - great for the mobile professional. • Battery life indicator helps avoid unexpected loss of power. • On/off switch extends battery life. • Up to 30-foot range

System Requirements Windows-based PC: • WindowsÂ® XP or Windows Vistaâ„¢ • Computer enabled with Bluetooth wireless technology • Broadcom/Widcomm Bluetooth BTW 1.4.2.21+, or Windows XP SP2, or Windows XP 64 • CD-Rom drive Mac: • Mac OSX 10.2.8+ • Computer enabled with Bluetooth wireless technology

Warranty 3-year limited hardware warranty