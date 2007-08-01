Logitech G9 Mouse Has Interchangeable Grip, Will Make David Hasselhoff Happy

As we reported a couple of months back, Logitech is following up its G5 gaming mouse with the G9. Ah, a much nice picture, don't you think? There's another one, alongside the press release detailing the G9's full specs and price after the jump.

LogitechÂ® G9 Laser Mouse Tune for the way you play

Announcement Date: August 1, 2007 Shipping: August 2007

Price: $99.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description Developed with personalization in mind, the G9 mouse is the most customizable mouse Logitech has ever built. With an unprecedented number of adjustable features, gamers can tune their mouse settings for better performance, fit, feel and looks.

Key Features â€¢ Interchangeable grips. The G9 comes with two grips: Precision and Wide Load. Gamers can select their preferred grip for a fit and feel that's tailored to their personal preferences. The Wide Load grip has a satin feel and fuller shape to offer extra comfort, while the Precision grip features DryGrip technology and a compact shape for enhanced fingertip control. â€¢ Gaming-Grade precision. Gaming-Grade Laser Engine (adjustable 200 dpi - 3200 dpi) and Full-Speed USB (up to 1000 reports/sec) provide uncompromised speed and accuracy. â€¢ Plug-and-play performance. The G9 can be taken from computer to computer without disrupting a gamer's preferred settings. Up to five profiles (including keyboard macros, dpi settings and LED color) can be stored directly on the mouse's on-board memory. â€¢ Custom-color LED. The LED lights show the mouse's dpi and profile settings. Gamers can choose the colors of their mouse's LED from hundreds of options on a broad color spectrum. Weight-tuning system. The built-in weight cartridge holds up to 28 grams of metal weights that gamers can mix and match for a personalized feel. MicroGearTM Precision Scroll Wheel. â€¢ Logitech's exclusive MicroGearTM Precision Scroll

Wheel's precise click-to-click scrolling is perfect for weapon selection. Or switch modes for frictionless hyper-fast scrolling, great for zooming or scrolling through long documents. System Requirements IBMÂ® or compatible PC â€¢ Windows XP â€¢ Windows VistaTM â€¢ USB port â€¢ CD-ROM drive

Warranty 3-year limited warranty