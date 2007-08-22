Logitech G51 Speakers Bestow Serious Surround Sound Upon the Lamest of Games

Logitech's $200 G51 surround-sound speakers work with hot new 5.1 sound cards thanks to a direct six-channel input, but they were designed to intensify even lame-ass stereo games with a 5.1 matrixing mode and an explosive 56-watt subwoofer. The system has an integrated headphone jack for conveniently talking trash with the other
kids combatants. But say your mom suddenly interrupts the melee with your favorite PB&J—Logitech thought of that, too.
The dual mute function allows you to mute the audio coming out of the speakers so your mom doesn't complain about you going deaf. And it lets you mute your headset, so your battalion of renegade mercenaries (or is that mercenary renegades?) don't have to hear the dreaded, "I love you too, mommy."
The final touch, for the more artistic gamer, is something called G-Skin. The speakers have clear shells, under which you can insert your own "personal artwork." Hopefully, once Logitech sees what your own stuff looks like, it will begin offering download-and-print artwork of its own. That or you borrow some of those excellent unicorn drawings from your sister.
Fact Sheet
LogitechÂ® G51 Surround Sound Speaker System
Bring games to life with 360-degree surround sound
Announcement Date: August 22, 2007 Shipping: October 2007
Price: $199.99 Available at: www.logitech.com
Product Description With high performance audio, gamer-inspired features such as dual mute controls and gaming matrix mode, the G51 speaker system is optimized for 5.1 high-definition audio. The laser-tuned satellites include FDD2 technology, which produces a uniform soundfield, while the ported, down-firing subwoofer rumbles with every explosion.
Key Features â€¢ 360-degree surround sound with dual matrix modes: â€¢ Gaming matrix mode creates 5.1 surround sound from common two-channel stereo sources such as legacy PC games â€¢ Music matrix mode takes two speakers and electronically upmixes to 5.1 â€¢ High-performance audio: speakers feature laser-tuned satellites with FDD2 technology â€¢ Precision dual mute controls: weighted, non-skid control pod features independent mute controls that allow for one-touch muting of both audio output and microphone input â€¢ Customizable: design and insert personal artwork into the G-Skinâ„¢ mod system on each satellite speaker
Technical Specifications
Power â€¢ Total RMS power: 155 watts RMS â€¢ Satellite powers: 20 watts â€¢ Subwoofer: 56 watts â€¢ Frequency response: 36 Hz - 20 kHz, +/-6dB
Drivers â€¢ Satellites: 2-inch laser-tuned drivers â€¢ Subwoofer: 5-inch high-excursion driver
Source Inputs â€¢ Six-channel direct â€¢ Stereo RCA
Control Center â€¢ Master volume control â€¢ Subwoofer, center & surround level controls â€¢ Matrix surround sound music and gaming modes â€¢ Independent audio and microphone mute controls â€¢ 2 Headset jacks (microphone jack + headphone jack)
System Requirements â€¢ PC or Mac with at least a six-channel sound card (for discrete surround sound)
Contents â€¢ Four satellites (4.2 inches x 5.6 inches x 8.5 inches) â€¢ Center channel (8.0 inches x 3.9 inches x 5.6 inches) â€¢ Subwoofer (7.7 inches x 10.4 inches x 13.1 inches) â€¢ Control pod (5.7 inches x 3.4 inches by 1.8 inches)
Warranty â€¢ 2-year limited warranty