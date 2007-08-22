Logitech G51 Speakers Bestow Serious Surround Sound Upon the Lamest of Games

Logitech's $200 G51 surround-sound speakers work with hot new 5.1 sound cards thanks to a direct six-channel input, but they were designed to intensify even lame-ass stereo games with a 5.1 matrixing mode and an explosive 56-watt subwoofer. The system has an integrated headphone jack for conveniently talking trash with the other kids combatants. But say your mom suddenly interrupts the melee with your favorite PB&J—Logitech thought of that, too.

The dual mute function allows you to mute the audio coming out of the speakers so your mom doesn't complain about you going deaf. And it lets you mute your headset, so your battalion of renegade mercenaries (or is that mercenary renegades?) don't have to hear the dreaded, "I love you too, mommy."

The final touch, for the more artistic gamer, is something called G-Skin. The speakers have clear shells, under which you can insert your own "personal artwork." Hopefully, once Logitech sees what your own stuff looks like, it will begin offering download-and-print artwork of its own. That or you borrow some of those excellent unicorn drawings from your sister.