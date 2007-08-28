Logitech ClearChat Comfort and ClearChat Pro Headsets Scream Out "Sexy!"

I lied. Logitech's newest ClearChat wired headsets are not the sexiest of accoutrements, though they may prove useful in a frantic booty-call situation. The ClearChat Comfort ($40) features plush padded earcups and in-line volume control, plus a noise-canceling microphone. The step-up ClearChat Pro ($50) has a few extra features.
On the Pro, SoundSwitch lets you juggle different noisy apps (games, music, Skype) without going deaf, and its headset-based controls for muting and volume take the place of the inline slider.
Either one you choose may be useful in making that successful call, but for your own sake please remember to take them off when she comes to the door.
Fact Sheets: LogitechÂ® ClearChat Comfort USBâ„¢ PC Headset Enjoy incredible sound quality from a comfortable, technologically advanced headset Announcement Date: August 28, 2007 Shipping: August 2007 Price: $39.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description Enjoy comfort and high-quality audio with the Logitech ClearChat Comfort USB PC headset. The headband and microphone are adjustable for individual fit, assuring long hours of comfortable use. The high-quality integrated drivers deliver rich, digital audio and the adjustable, noise-canceling microphone offers clear communication. Key Features â€¢ Plush, padded headband and ear cups provide maximum comfort â€¢ Pure digital audio for PC calling, movies, music and gaming â€¢ Noise-canceling microphone helps filter out unwanted background noise â€¢ Rotating, flexible microphone boom adjustable to maximize voice quality â€¢ In-line volume and mute control with LED mute indicator â€¢ Compatible with all common PC calling applications including SkypeÂ®, Windows Liveâ„¢, Yahoo! Â® and AIMÂ®.
System Requirements â€¢ Windows 98, 2000, XP or Vista â€¢ Mac OS X 10.4 or later â€¢ USB 1.1 or 2.0 USB port
Technical Specifications Frequency response â€¢ Microphone: 100 - 10,000 Hz â€¢ Headset: 20 - 20,000 Hz Sensitivity: â€¢ 62 dBV/Î¼Bar â€¢ 42 dBV/PA +/-3 dB Cable length: 8 feet
Warranty Two-year limited warranty
LogitechÂ® ClearChat Pro USBâ„¢ PC headset Advanced headset features high quality sound, headset-based controls Announcement Date: August 28, 2007 Shipping: September 2007 Price: $49.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description The Logitech ClearChat Pro USB PC headset features advanced, laser-tuned drivers, combined with a one-touch equalizer to instantly optimize audio for PC calling, music, and gaming. Convenient headset-based controls provide quick access to volume and mute functions. The adjustable noise-canceling microphone rotates out of the way when people just want to listen to music or watch movies.
Key Features â€¢ Laser-tuned speaker drivers provide high performance audio â€¢ Convenient headset-based controls eliminate the need for an in-line remote for volume and mute controls â€¢ Padded headset provides luxurious comfort â€¢ SoundSwitchâ„¢ equalizer allows optimized sound for multiple activities: PC calling, music, and gaming â€¢ Noise-canceling microphone: helps filter out unwanted background noise â€¢ Rotating, flexible microphone boom adjustable for maximum voice quality â€¢ Convenient mute light indicator lets users know when their microphone is muted â€¢ Compatible with all common PC Calling applications including SkypeÂ®, Windows Liveâ„¢ , Yahoo! Â® and AIMÂ®.
System Requirements â€¢ Windows 98, 2000, XP or Vista â€¢ Mac OS X 10.4 or later â€¢ USB 1.1 or 2.0 port
Technical Specifications Frequency response: â€¢ Microphone: 100-10,000 Hz â€¢ Headset: 20-20,000 Hz Sensitivity: â€¢ 62dBV/Î¼Bar â€¢ 42dBV/PA =/-3dB Cable length: 8 feet
Warranty Two-year limited warranty