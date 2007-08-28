Logitech ClearChat Comfort and ClearChat Pro Headsets Scream Out "Sexy!"

I lied. Logitech's newest ClearChat wired headsets are not the sexiest of accoutrements, though they may prove useful in a frantic booty-call situation. The ClearChat Comfort ($40) features plush padded earcups and in-line volume control, plus a noise-canceling microphone. The step-up ClearChat Pro ($50) has a few extra features.

On the Pro, SoundSwitch lets you juggle different noisy apps (games, music, Skype) without going deaf, and its headset-based controls for muting and volume take the place of the inline slider.

Either one you choose may be useful in making that successful call, but for your own sake please remember to take them off when she comes to the door.

Fact Sheets: LogitechÂ® ClearChat Comfort USBâ„¢ PC Headset Enjoy incredible sound quality from a comfortable, technologically advanced headset Announcement Date: August 28, 2007 Shipping: August 2007 Price: $39.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description Enjoy comfort and high-quality audio with the Logitech ClearChat Comfort USB PC headset. The headband and microphone are adjustable for individual fit, assuring long hours of comfortable use. The high-quality integrated drivers deliver rich, digital audio and the adjustable, noise-canceling microphone offers clear communication. Key Features â€¢ Plush, padded headband and ear cups provide maximum comfort â€¢ Pure digital audio for PC calling, movies, music and gaming â€¢ Noise-canceling microphone helps filter out unwanted background noise â€¢ Rotating, flexible microphone boom adjustable to maximize voice quality â€¢ In-line volume and mute control with LED mute indicator â€¢ Compatible with all common PC calling applications including SkypeÂ®, Windows Liveâ„¢, Yahoo! Â® and AIMÂ®. System Requirements â€¢ Windows 98, 2000, XP or Vista â€¢ Mac OS X 10.4 or later â€¢ USB 1.1 or 2.0 USB port Technical Specifications Frequency response â€¢ Microphone: 100 - 10,000 Hz â€¢ Headset: 20 - 20,000 Hz Sensitivity: â€¢ 62 dBV/Î¼Bar â€¢ 42 dBV/PA +/-3 dB Cable length: 8 feet Warranty Two-year limited warranty