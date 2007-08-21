Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Logitech Alto Cordless Notebook Stand Includes Keyboard and USB Hub

Alto_Cordless_1.jpgLogitech's ergonomically designed $100 Alto Cordless stand has three high-speed USB ports for high-powered peripherals, plus integrated wireless technology to connect to the included keyboard. As a nice touch, it folds up into a tidy rectangle for stowing or lugging around. My only beef is, why sell a wireless-enabled USB dock with a cordless keyboard, but not a cordless mouse? Or is that next in the Logitech bag of tricks?Alto_Cordless_2.jpg Fact Sheet:

LogitechÂ® Altoâ„¢ Cordless Notebook Stand Take your notebook to new heights of comfort Announcement Date: August 21, 2007 Shipping: September 2007 Price: $99.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description The Logitech Alto Cordless notebook stand offers notebook users an all-in-one solution for notebook comfort. The stand includes a cordless comfort keyboard and a USB Hub. To make people more comfortable, the notebook stand raises the notebook display to the optimal viewing level and distance, while the cordless comfort keyboard provides full-size keys for increased productivity and reduced fatigue. Three hi-speed USB ports add instant connectivity for favorite peripherals — such as cordless mice and webcams. When not in use, the Alto Cordless snaps together to a compact size for easy storage. Key Features â€¢ Notebook display riser - Elevates the display for optimal viewing (better distance and height). With Alto Cordless Without Alto Cordless â€¢ Cordless keyboard - The full-size, cordless keyboard features a full-size numeric pad and padded palm rest. Media and volume controls - and hot keys - provide quick access to frequently used controls and favorite applications. â€¢ Multipurpose Hi-Speed USB hub - Three hi-speed USB 2.0 ports add connectivity for favorite peripherals. â€¢ Clutter-free home - The Alto Cordless flips open for instant use on nearly any flat surface and snaps together for easy storage and transport. Built-in cable restraints help control cords and keep the workspace tidy. System Requirements Windows-based notebook PC Up to 15.4" â€¢ â€¢USB port â€¢ Windows XP (all editions) â€¢ Windows Vistaâ„¢ (all editions) â€¢ Note: Some USB devices with high power requirements may require an external power adapter (available for $19.99 at www.logitech.com).

5-year limited Warranty

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles