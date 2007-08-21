Logitech Alto Cordless Notebook Stand Includes Keyboard and USB Hub

Logitech's ergonomically designed $100 Alto Cordless stand has three high-speed USB ports for high-powered peripherals, plus integrated wireless technology to connect to the included keyboard. As a nice touch, it folds up into a tidy rectangle for stowing or lugging around. My only beef is, why sell a wireless-enabled USB dock with a cordless keyboard, but not a cordless mouse? Or is that next in the Logitech bag of tricks? Fact Sheet:

LogitechÂ® Altoâ„¢ Cordless Notebook Stand Take your notebook to new heights of comfort Announcement Date: August 21, 2007 Shipping: September 2007 Price: $99.99 Available at: www.logitech.com Product Description The Logitech Alto Cordless notebook stand offers notebook users an all-in-one solution for notebook comfort. The stand includes a cordless comfort keyboard and a USB Hub. To make people more comfortable, the notebook stand raises the notebook display to the optimal viewing level and distance, while the cordless comfort keyboard provides full-size keys for increased productivity and reduced fatigue. Three hi-speed USB ports add instant connectivity for favorite peripherals — such as cordless mice and webcams. When not in use, the Alto Cordless snaps together to a compact size for easy storage. Key Features â€¢ Notebook display riser - Elevates the display for optimal viewing (better distance and height). With Alto Cordless Without Alto Cordless â€¢ Cordless keyboard - The full-size, cordless keyboard features a full-size numeric pad and padded palm rest. Media and volume controls - and hot keys - provide quick access to frequently used controls and favorite applications. â€¢ Multipurpose Hi-Speed USB hub - Three hi-speed USB 2.0 ports add connectivity for favorite peripherals. â€¢ Clutter-free home - The Alto Cordless flips open for instant use on nearly any flat surface and snaps together for easy storage and transport. Built-in cable restraints help control cords and keep the workspace tidy. System Requirements Windows-based notebook PC Up to 15.4" â€¢ â€¢USB port â€¢ Windows XP (all editions) â€¢ Windows Vistaâ„¢ (all editions) â€¢ Note: Some USB devices with high power requirements may require an external power adapter (available for $19.99 at www.logitech.com).

5-year limited Warranty