Loewe's network media center concept promises an intelligent TV set in a modern design. Loewe Connect has 3 sizes ranging from 32 to 42 inches, each with a built-in network media player, USB port, Ethernet port, WiFi and an integrated HD tuner. An additional model labeled the Connect Media DR+ has a built-in HDD recorder for recording HDTV programs. No price or release date is available, but the Loewe's Connect Series will be on display at IFA 2007. [IFA]
Loewe Connect Series TVs Offers Built-In Network Media Player
