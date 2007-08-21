Lite-on's concept for a USB puzzle game involves e-paper, puzzle pieces and software that feeds an image directly onto the puzzle board. Kids rearrange blocks in order to construct the puzzle (which is made out of the image you chose from your computer). However, it looks like the puzzle pieces themselves never actually change—just the images do. So all but the slowest of kids should be able to figure this out in no time. [Everything USB]
Lite-on USB Puzzle Concept Keeps Kids From Sticking Fingers into Sockets
