Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lightning Round: Belkin iPhone Headphone Adapter

belkiniphoneadapter2.jpgThe Gadget: Belkin's iPhone headphone adapter, which lets you use any set of headphones that don't normally fit into the iPhone's recessed headphone jack.

The verdict: Works exactly as advertised. Fits all headphones with no audible sound quality loss.

The catch:It's mf-ing gigantic. It's longer than the iPhone is wide, and can't really be used in tight pocket situations. But it does have a flexible center, which means you won't be able to break it easily.

The performance: Worked great on my car's tape adapter. No audible sound degradation when plugging a set of headphones into the iPhone and plugging through the Belkin adapter.

The price: $10.95

The recommendation: As the first and only headphone adapter for the iPhone out now, you've got no choice. You have to buy this if you want to use non-skinny headphones on the iPhone. The huge size doesn't matter in the car or at home, but sucks when you put it in your pocket.

[Belkin]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles