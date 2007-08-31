Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lightning Bolt Hitting Plane Taking Off Osaka

lighting-plane.jpgThis shot shows a lightning bolt striking an airplane taking off Osaka's airport, then hitting the ground. Lightning is not dangerous for airliners, as the electricity flows around their aluminum skin, but looking at the stunning video loop after the jump and knowing that tomorrow we have to fly to Berlin for IFA, they sure scare the hell out of me.ATT952177.gif

Apparently, no plane has fallen down in the US because of lightning bolts in 40 years, even while every airliner in the country could get hit at least once according to the statistics. Now, can anyone explain to this ignorant (me) how 100 trillion (million million) watts can hit a plane and nothing happens to the electronics inside, while my cell can wreak havoc in the presence of just a few microwaves? [Coast to Coast]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles