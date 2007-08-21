Here's the LG U990, a new cellphone with 5-megapixel camera with Image Stabilizer, auto-focus and Schneider Kreuznach optics. The twisting collar around the lens doubles as a shuttle dial to get your way through its amazing high-speed 120FPS video footage. And there's 3G HSDPA, 170MB internal memory, a 240 x 400 touchscreen and a music player. No price yet, but we want. [Akihabara News via Ubergizmo]
LG U990 has 5 Megapixel Camera, Touchscreen, Sexiness
