The only thing better than watching DivX on TV with a DVD player is watching DivX on TV with a TV that supported DivX. This LG Time Machine line can both play back and record to DivX to its 80GB hard drive, and comes in 37, 42 and 47 inches. Although DivX is great for the downloading crew, it's iffy that it'll be a feature the average person can get behind unless presented in a way that shows them how many more hours they can have on their DVR in DivX format. [Electronista]
LG Time Machine TVs Support DivX Playback, Recording
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.