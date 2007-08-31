LG Time Machine TVs Support DivX Playback, Recording

The only thing better than watching DivX on TV with a DVD player is watching DivX on TV with a TV that supported DivX. This LG Time Machine line can both play back and record to DivX to its 80GB hard drive, and comes in 37, 42 and 47 inches. Although DivX is great for the downloading crew, it's iffy that it'll be a feature the average person can get behind unless presented in a way that shows them how many more hours they can have on their DVR in DivX format. [Electronista]