If you thought you couldn't afford a standard 71-inch TV, LG's 24-carat gold 71-inch TV will have you throwing up your arms in defeat. The display is part of a set of gold speakers, DVD players, and subwoofers—all made out of gold and all ridiculously extravagant. We suppose the profit margins are much higher selling electronics made out of precious metals to Bond Villain types like Richard Branson. [AVING]
LG Makes a 71-inch, 24-Carat Gold TV
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.