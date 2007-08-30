LG Bumping All LCD Monitors Fabbed After Sept. 1 to 5000:1 Contrast Ratio

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

L7W.jpgLG's contrasting up all of its LCD monitors produced after Sept. 1, pushing them all to a contrast ratio of 5000:1. They're all sporting some proprietary tech dubbed "Digital Fine Contrast" that supposedly "dynamically controls controls brightness." Flagshipping the 5000:1 contrast goodness are two new monitors: the L227WT (pictured because it's the sexier of the two) and L206WU.The 22-inch L227WT is being targeted at gamers and graphic designers, with LG claiming it can reproduce 100% of the NTSC color spectrum using its f-Engine, the "world's first" color enhancement processor. It also has a 2ms response time. No price yet, but It'll be available in November.

L206WU.jpgThe 20-inch widescreen L206WU lets you connect up to six monitors at once via USB without needing an extra graphics card. It also comes with DVI-D and D-Sub connectivity and it too has a 2ms response time. No price either, but it'll be out in October.

