While a regular old wall clock just tells you the time, this Lexon Status wall clock gives you a bunch more info: the date and the weather, to be exact. It provides the outdoor temperature via a wireless barometric sensor that you stick outside, which is probably what drives an otherwise modest clock up to a $135 pricetag. It's available now. [Product Page via Technabob]
Lexon Status Clock Gives You Important Info, Sans Frills
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.