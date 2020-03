The new Mac OS X Leopard is getting the final touches, including new gigantic icons to fit Apple's own 512 x 512 pixel guidelines. It's a requirement for their new resolution independent model and one excuse to have some fun: the TextEdit icon contains almost the full copy of the first Think Different campaign advertising, the first under Jobs' comeback to the company, made by TBWA\Chiat\Day and narrated by Richard Dreyfuss. Compare the two after the jump.

Screenshot by Think Secret.