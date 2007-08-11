Lenovo has decided to not install Windows Vista on any of the 12,000 computers they're using to help run the 2008 Olympics. According to Lenovo chairman Yang Yuanqing, Vista is "unstable" and "could have some problems." Cold-blooded! [MobileMag]
